ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This best-selling Vizio soundbar is $60 today at Amazon, but it’ll sell out soon

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwwHJ_0da8ee5L00

Giving your television a big sound upgrade doesn’t have to mean spending big money. It also doesn’t have to mean getting a physically large speaker enclosure that takes up a lot of space. Soundbars have come so far in recent years. In fact, entry-level models from top brands now deliver outstanding audio in affordable, compact enclosures. That’s especially true if you pick up a Vizio soundbar at Amazon.

Are you on the lookout for a high-quality soundbar that doesn’t come with a premium price tag? Well, we’ve got just the thing. One of the best-selling soundbars on Amazon among our readers is on sale right now for just $55.99 renewed.

The Vizio SB2020n-G6 soundbar is always a terrific value at its full retail price of around $105, and that is what this model normally sells for at Amazon. But if you head over to the retailer’s site right now, you pick a renewed model at the lowest price of 2021! The only bad news is that there’s a limited quantity so it’s definitely going to sell out. You’ll need to take advantage soon, or else you could miss out!


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJieO_0da8ee5L00

Vizio 20 inches 2.0 Soundbar System with DTS Virtual:X – SB2020n-G6 (Renewed)

Price: $59.99
Buy Now

The best Vizio soundbar deals at Amazon

The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar has been one of our readers’ favorite soundbars for a long time. Unfortunately, it costs $199 right now on Amazon and the newer version is even more expensive at $249. The Sonos Beam is also very popular, but you’ll have to cough up a whopping $400 if you want to add one to your Sonos system at home. That’s a whole lot of cash to part with for a compact soundbar, don’t you think?

If you’re willing to cough up the cash you’ll need to buy one, you really can’t go wrong with any of those options. But there’s another soundbar you definitely should check out if you want to spend as little as possible and still end up with a big audio upgrade.

The Vizio SB2020n-G6 soundbar is a top-selling model with thousands of 4-star and 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has an MSRP of $105, which is more than fair. Of note, we saw it selling for as much as $170 when supplies were short early in the pandemic.

To be honest, even that is a pretty reasonable price for a soundbar from a top brand like Vizio. Head over to Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale for just $59.99 if you get a renewed model. That’s less than half what it cost during the pandemic. In fact, this is the lowest price of the year!

There’s no question that it’s going to sell out, however. After all, renewed inventory is always in short supply. If you’ve ever heard a Vizio soundbar in action before, you know what kind of quality you’re going to get. Don’t miss out on this terrific deal.



Vizio 20 inches 2.0 Soundbar System with DTS Virtual:X – SB2020n-G6 (Renewed)

Price: $59.99
Buy Now

Vizio SB2020n-G6 soundbar fast facts

Here are the key takeaways to remember:

  • Vizio’s compact SB2020n-G6 soundbar delivers big sound with a small footprint
  • Perfect size to fit in any room of your home
  • Offers 95 dB of crystal clear sound that can fill any room in your house
  • Rated at less than 1% total harmonic distrotion
  • Bluetooth wireless technology lets you connect your smartphone, tablet, or computer wirelessly
  • Listen to all your favorite music and podcasts
  • Offers a premium audio experience with support for DTS Studio Sound, DTS Tru Volume, and DTS TruSurround
  • Setup couldn’t be easier: just connect the soundbar to your television’s audio output using one of the included cables



Vizio 20 inches 2.0 Soundbar System with DTS Virtual:X – SB2020n-G6 (Renewed)

Price: $59.99
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals online !

The post This best-selling Vizio soundbar is $60 today at Amazon, but it’ll sell out soon appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vizio#Soundbar#Smartphone#Television#Dts Virtual#The Sonos Beam#Sonos
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

This 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its Black Friday price

It’s a week after Black Friday and this 75-inch VIZIO 4k smart TV is still at its lowest price, which I think y’all should take as a sign. Promising a stunning viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD (that’s over 8 million pixels), this Goliath television stuffs a boatload of features in more than six feet of sexy screen.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Amazon’s stock has risen nearly 1,000% since the beginning of 2015. AWS sparked the company’s second growth spurt. Amazon might not replicate those gains over the next seven years, but it’s still a rock-solid investment. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering...
STOCKS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time. Anyone out there who is...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back this week

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
INTERNET
BGR.com

BGR.com

286K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy