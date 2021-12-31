New Year’s Resolutions that work

Psychology has discovered the reason that resolutions such as “I WILL walk three miles every other day!” or “I’ll TRY losing that weight this year!” usually don’t work over the long run. For instance, when we proclaim, “I WILL walk three miles every...
Flipping the calendar to a new year is filled with opportunity. It’s a fresh start. A do-over. If you are a leader, it’s your chance to do things better than you did this past year. I will share with you how I think about making these important changes with the Three Rs: Reset, Reconnect and Reimagine.
After two years of a pandemic that has no end in sight, many of us are burnt out and exhausted. Trying to improve ourselves in the new year feels daunting -- so why not just skip making a resolution?. Dr. Sophie Lazarus, a psychologist at the Ohio State University Wexner...
Full disclosure, I am not a life coach and I certainly don't play one on the radio. That being said, I have had my fair share of New Year's resolutions, and like you - I have always had a hard time sticking to them. That being said, I feel different...
It is that time of year when we start to think ahead to the new year. 2020 and 2021 have been years like no other. Who wouldn't want things to be different for 2022?. While it might be tempting to think about all of the things you would like to do in the new year, I suggest pausing and being mindful about accepting that sometimes it is better to simply live in the moment. Sometimes people tend to look ahead in their lives to plan for change, but there is no better time for change than the moment you're in.
FOX 2 - We all give ourselves a little permission to indulge over the holidays, but if stepping on the scale is too scary and you're thinking 'I'll get healthy in the new year,' the key is keeping it simple. Dr. Christina Lucas-Vougiouklakis is an expert in lifestyle medicine at...
By establishing a low bar, you are more likely to accomplish your goal and create a feeling of success. One small change has the potential to cascade into more substantial subsequent changes. Small wins can flip the switch in your brain from “I can’t” to “I can" and provide the...
Humans too easily believe that changing our situation will result in a change in ourselves. Meaningful change comes through deep learning about why we engage in damaging behaviours. Resolutions can succeed as long as we do the hard work on ourselves to make them happen. This is the time of...
It is a brand new year and you have another list of resolutions. If you have been keeping track of your resolutions from the previous year, are you able to check the box that these resolutions were successfully completed? You lost a substantial amount of weight, deep cleaned your domicile, got rid of old clothes, cleaned your car and all of the other items that were untouched, partially completed or forgotten. We have all been told that words matter. I think resolutions is the word that sabotages everyone. The last week of every year the mass media gives you a recap of the year. Politics, celebrity deaths and the economy are major categories that impact our lives. The past couple of years have been exceptionally difficult on the mind, body and soul, but we feel guilty to make a resolution list to fulfill in the new year.
It might sound like just another diet industry buzzword, but mindful eating could be the one habit to bring you a fad-free 2022. It really is as simple as it sounds and describes the act of eating one’s food mindfully i.e. without the distraction of a buzzing phone or a manic environment.When practised correctly, mindful eating has been found in various studies to aid weight loss and boost digestion in addition to enriching the overall dining experience.According to Tracey Strudwick, a nutritional therapist at Nuffield Health, there are eight ways to kick start your route to becoming a mindful eater...
The New Year is an opportunity to start over. Here’s how you can use it to reboot your relationship with marijuana. The New Year is a chance to start over. While they may turn stressful, New Year’s resolutions can be used to your advantage, as long as you set some realistic expectations. They also don’t have to be something that causes you stress, like losing a certain amount of weight or accomplishing a career-related goal. Your resolution can be a simple one, like getting more joy out of every joint you smoke.
If you’re looking to revamp or restart your workout routine, there’s no time like the present. For some, that might be as simple as dusting off your gym membership, or lacing up your running shoes and hitting the pavement. For the rest of us (ahem), we might get a boost from stocking up on new products and pieces of equipment to help achieve our fitness goals. And, depending on how seasoned of an athlete you are, you might know exactly what you’re looking for, or you may not know where to start — and that’s OK! Plenty of people have been there, and they’ve left the product reviews to prove it. This list of 40 cheap fitness products that keep selling out on Amazon will surely help you find a way to freshen up — or begin — your exercise routine.
Overwhelm happens when you think you have to figure out everything all at once. To quash overwhelm, you have to permit yourself to figure things out in time. By completing a mindfulness exercise, you can establish if most of your thoughts are past or future-based and bring your mind to the present.
On 2 January 2021, a friend told me that their New Year’s resolution was to walk 10,000 steps a day. It was the dead of winter and I was still feeling the effects of a champagne hangover from a night celebrating the end of 2020.When they asked whether I wanted to attempt the goal with them, I replied with a noncommittal yes. After all, it was freezing in New York City and the thought of walking aimlessly for hours outside didn’t sound appealing, no matter what the alleged health benefits.However, a quick glance at my iPhone’s Health app did slightly...
The beginning of a new year is a time to pause for reflection, to celebrate the high points and make peace with the low points of the past 12 months. It's also an opportune time to plan your goals for the year ahead. But while the idea of making New Year's resolutions might energize and excite you at the start of the year, by February, that list often feels too difficult, or your schedule gets too busy to see those plans through.
It seems counter-intuitive, I know. The first of January comes with all the 'new year, new you' hype and it's easy to get carried along with the tide of that energy. But within a week 25% of people have given up, and by the end of the month only 64% are still sticking by their new year resolutions. Six months into the year, that figure has further declined to 46% of us are still sticking with them.
There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
Some people have this ability to make a positive, long-lasting impression on others. For some reason, they’re like magnets, and many of us tend to like them. What they do is not just smiling, listening, or being kind. In fact, I’ve noticed there are a few things these people tend to do differently and which make them stand out. All these things have to do with going beyond what most of us do when it comes to connect with others.
A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
Comments / 0