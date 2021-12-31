Man faces drug charges, didn’t bail out woman who took rap

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man faces drug charges after his girlfriend, who initially claimed responsibility for meth found during a traffic stop, complained in recorded jail calls to friends that he hadn’t bailed her out and that the drugs were actually his, authorities said.

The case started on Nov. 9 when the SUV the 30-year-old man was driving was pulled over for speeding. While the officer was writing a ticket a drug dog sniffed around the vehicle and alerted to something under the passenger side.

Officers found meth in a pouch attached to the undercarriage of the SUV with a large magnet, the Gillette News Record reports.

The man’s 22-year-old girlfriend claimed the meth was hers.

A search of the couple’s residence turned up more meth and evidence someone was selling it. The woman was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of meth.

The next day, in four calls from jail, the woman told friends the meth belonged to her boyfriend.

“He told me he was going to bond me out, like, the s___ that I got caught with was his,” she told a friend, according to court records. A friend asked her why she would take the rap for her boyfriend and she said: “Because I wasn’t trying to put him behind bars for life.”

Officers arrested the boyfriend on Nov. 24. He had 20 grams of meth in his pants pocket, court records said. He is charged with two counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver and meth possession. His case has been bound over to District Court.