Real Estate

Three ways to come up with a down payment

By Scott Sheldon
thecommunityvoice.com
 2 days ago

Purchasing a house is no easy feat. One of the major elements you need to have in order to purchase a house is to have a good down payment. This will afford your ability to get the lowest interest rate, and the lowest possible payment in relation to your credit score,...

Scott Sheldon
WINKNEWS.com

Ways to tackle your credit card debt after the holidays

Oftentimes, getting gifts for your loved ones during the holidays comes with unwanted credit card debt for you. WINK News consumer report Andryanna Sheppard shows you a few ways to get that debt under control. Swiping away, a little here, a little there, all to make sure you get those...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

5 Reasons to Ditch Your Debit Card

You may want to ditch your debit card and start using credit cards for regular purchases. Find out why. Debit cards offer ease, but don't build credit. Credit card protections and rewards are often worthwhile. Many people use debit cards for everyday purchases, but doing so isn't the best money...
CREDITS & LOANS
iheart.com

How To Get Up To $8,000 In Stimulus Checks In 2022

While 2021 began with a third stimulus check for millions of Americans, there hasn't been any since then, and while it doesn't seem like 2022 will start with any direct payments from Uncle Sam, that doesn't mean you can't get money from the government - in fact, many can receive up to $8,000, but you have to ask for it.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
ECONOMY
BobVila

How to Get a Home Loan With Bad Credit in Just 6 Steps

Read any article about how to get a home loan and the first thing you’ll see is “check your credit!” As you dig into the home loan process, you’ll find that almost every part of it is connected to your credit score: whether you can even get a loan, the interest rates, the terms, and the kind of insurance you’ll have to add.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BobVila

Mortgage Insurance vs. Homeowners Insurance: 5 Differences to Know About

When you’re buying a house, the sticker price on the home itself is only the beginning of what you’ll pay. Closing costs, fees, interest, and various forms of insurance will all tack extra dollars onto your monthly payment and can make it tricky to establish how much you can really afford to spend. Insurance, by definition, is designed to protect from financial harm. The policyholder pays a premium in exchange for financial coverage in the event of a loss that the policy indicates is covered. There are several different kinds of insurance available when purchasing a home, and the differences between them can be difficult to parse. Homeowners insurance and mortgage insurance may both be required by your lender, but why? What do they do? How are they different? You may have questions, such as “Is my homeowners insurance included in my mortgage?” and “Can I cancel my private mortgage insurance at some point?” At a time when you’re spending more money than you thought possible, it can be helpful to really understand what you’re paying for and why it’s necessary (or required) as you line up the costs of your home purchase and begin to budget for your monthly payments.
REAL ESTATE
itechpost.com

How to Save More Money in 2022

Whether you are planning to buy your dream home or finance your child's college education, you must save enough money for your goals in 2022. Then again, it's one thing to plan your finances and it's another to put it into practice. Like many New Year's resolutions, there's a good...
PERSONAL FINANCE

