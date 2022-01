Question: Should I think about rebalancing my portfolio?. Answer: After this past year’s run up in the stock market, it’s a good idea to see if the mix between stocks and bonds in your investment portfolio still matches your allocation targets or if it has shifted over time. It’s likely that you designed your portfolio to match your goals, needs and risk appetite with percentages held in specific assets classes to help balance risks while working toward your longer-term objectives. We’ll focus on the two primary categories for rebalancing: equities and fixed income, or stocks and bonds.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO