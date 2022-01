If you've turned on a TV in the last few years, there's a good chance you know who Joanna Gaines is. The mom of five — and Texas native — rose to home design and renovation fame with her show "Fixer Upper," which ran on HGTV from 2014 to 2017 and amassed more than 16 million viewers every week (via The Hollywood Reporter). After that, she went on to launch her own TV network with hubby and "Fixer Upper" co-star Chip Gaines called Magnolia Network. The channel, which launched in 2021, features a variety of DIY and food shows. Gaines' success isn't just limited to the screen: She also has stores in Waco, Texas, where she sells her own line of housewares that can also be found in Target stores across the country. She's even written a few cookbooks and a children's book.

