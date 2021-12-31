Michael Novogratz Donates Partnership Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP. NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company"), today reported that an entity that he beneficially owns, Galaxy Group Investments LLC, donated 8,600,000 Class B limited partnership units (the "Partnership Units") of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP ("GDH LP") on December 31, 2021 having a value of approximately C$202.1 million (or approximately US$159 million) using the closing price of the Ordinary Shares (as defined below) on December 30, 2021 (the "Donation"). Each Partnership Unit is, pursuant to the terms of the GDH LP Fourth Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement, and subject to certain limitations, exchangeable for ordinary shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis subject to customary adjustments for stock splits, stock dividends and reclassifications and other similar transactions. The Donation represented approximately 2.73% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of December 31, 2021 (the "Ordinary Shares") (assuming conversion of the Partnership Units beneficially held by Mr. Novogratz).

