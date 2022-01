This is the time of year when head coach candidates start popping up in full force. Some of them are sensible rumors. Others are obvious long shots. And some might even get you to raise an eyebrow. For instance, Dan Wiederer (Tribune) explores why Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier is surfacing as a head coaching candidate ahead of this offseason. And the framing seems to hint that he should be a candidate for the Bears job when it becomes available (which, no, it’s not open yet, but the writing is pretty clearly on the wall). So let’s discuss.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO