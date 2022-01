If it wasn’t clear yet, Javonte Green made it so last night: “Ever since I could dunk, I try to.”. The Chicago Bulls forward guard player, rose up for a layup on Hawks guard Skylar Mays early in the first quarter on Wednesday night. After sending it too hard off the glass, Green quickly rose back toward the basketball. He could have tried to tip it in. He could have tried to kick it out. He could have simply brought it back down to the hardwood. Instead, despite a six-foot-ten Clint Capela standing in his way, he tried to pound it in.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO