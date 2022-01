TAPACHULA, Mexico — Jyohana was not allowed to speak in the apartment building where she lived in Tapachula. If she did, she would have probably lost her home. That’s because the building where the 32-year-old Honduran woman has rented in the southern Mexican city for much of this year does not allow foreigners. It’s written into the rules and regulations.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO