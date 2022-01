The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of two teams that may look very different in 2022. Detroit’s reserve/COVID list has shrunk to just four names but has two starters listed in Josh Reynolds and Brock Wright (who has been starting for T.J. Hockenson). Jared Goff was the only notable name to miss practice on Wednesday. Seattle has just two names on the reserve/COVID list in L.J. Collier and Bless Austin. However, the injury report was rather full on Wednesday. D.K. Metcalf, Carlos Dunlap, Poona Ford, Gabe Jackson, and Brandon Shell were listed as DNP. Alex Collins was listed as limited.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO