ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Social media groups coordinate to save animals endangered by Marshall fire

By Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

As the Marshall fire grew, the Facebook posts flew.

“For the small/growing fire on Middle Fork Road, please let me know if you need to coordinate horse evacuation. Currently it is 40 acres or so," someone posted on social media just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

A short time later, the “Horse Evacuation Boulder Fort Collins Fire” Facebook page became a life raft for farmers, ranchers and helpers.

“I need trailer ASAP. … Need help for three more horses NOW!”

Followed by, “I NEED HELP! Fire close to the barn. Need to evacuate 30 horses now!!”

As 100 mph wind gusts drove flames across dry pastures, cries of panic on social media were answered with reassurances of stalls, gooseneck trailers and meadows.

Offers poured in from Berthoud, Parker, Bennett and the Black Forest to house horses, lamas, pigs and chickens.

Laura Rogers Greenstreet’s truck and trailer rolled into the FlatIron Crossing mall parking lot in front of a red Macy's sign along with dozens of other rigs.

“Most of the efforts were grass roots earlier in the day,” Rogers Greenstreet told The Denver Gazette.

From the mall, an organized movement fanned out to save Boulder County's large animals. Overnight heroics included helping a woman in a wheelchair who runs a therapeutic riding center.

“Her name is Joan and she runs this barn with 55 horses. And tons of people showed up last night while I was there loading. We had a line of trailers waiting to get her horses out,” Rogers Greenstreet wrote on Facebook Messenger.

Randi Timmons started her own personal roundup with a single Facebook post.

The Greeley barrel racer thought about what her Ford F350 and an empty horse trailer sitting idle in the pasture could do. And winter was coming.

“There's a snowstorm headed for Colorado tomorrow,” she wrote in a plea for hay. “Great news for fighting the fire, bad news for all of the animals that have been displaced.”

Instead, money started pouring into her mobile payment account on Venmo, no questions asked, from as far away as South Dakota, Wyoming and Texas.

On Friday morning, she had $225 in cash waiting in her account from friends and strangers. By midday, she had raised around $1,100. Timmons spent $460 on grass hay bales at Esh Ranch in Nunn. She’s waiting to see how best to spend the remaining $600.

“There are people in Iowa who want to ship hay,” said Timmons, who on the last day of a tough year was still looking for hungry animals but heartened by her ranching and farming community.

“I’ve never done a fundraiser,” she said as she took pictures to send to her donators.

As for those three endangered horses?

An updated post popped up on the now 3,000-member “Horse Evacuation Boulder Fort Collins Fire” site at sundown Thursday: “Edited, 4:43, these 3 horses are being loaded up RIGHT NOW, safe!”

UPDATE

The Rodeo Queen who saved a dozen horses from the fire still has a home. Her house in Spanish Hills South, which her father built for the family, was the only one standing in the neighborhood. "We got so lucky!," she texted.

And Nibbles the pregnant mare whose owners raced her to the Boulder County Fairgrounds Thursday night has not given birth yet; but her human family is watching her progress on a live feed set-up they call "Nibbles Cam."

Says owner Maricel Gallego: "She's dropped. We're expecting a foal any minute."

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

What it's like to evacuate a hospital: As the fire bore down, so did baby Claire

Claire Adaline Day wasn’t going to let an approaching wildfire stop her from being born. As smoke filled her mother’s hospital room, the baby started pushing. “I was the only person in active labor in the hospital … I couldn’t see the fire, but I could smell it,” recalled Mercedes Astorga. “All of a sudden the nurse came in and said ‘I think we might have to evacuate because we’re the closest to the fire.’ Then she returned and said ‘We’re leaving.’”
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

LATEST UPDATES: 2 reportedly missing in Marshall fire; thousands without power and gas

The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Saturday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage. 9:41 a.m. The Tivoli Brewing Company is donating 100% of its taphouse proceeds for the ween of Jan. 3-10 to benefit victims of the Marshall fire. The brewery is also offering a free...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU-Boulder will start winter semester remotely in wake of fires, COVID spread

The University of Colorado-Boulder students will begin this semester online and will return to in-person learning on Jan. 24, the school announced Friday night. "Because of the impacts of the fires, in combination with concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, the broader Boulder area is not in a position to welcome back thousands of students over the next week," chancellor Philip DiStefano wrote in a message to the university community.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Iowa State
Boulder County, CO
Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Boulder County, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Nunn, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: 2,000 homes in Marshall Fire burn area but estimate of homes lost remains at least 500

The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday night, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Friday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage. 11:19 A few more notes from the 10 a.m. press conference at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office headquarters: ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Progressive wolf attacks on rural Colorado

If you live in the Boulder-Denver corridor, you’ve heard it called the urban-rural divide. If you live in rural Colorado, you know it merely as The War on Rural Colorado. As the metro areas become more populated and more progressive, they dominate state politics. The disconnect with those living in the rural areas is becoming flagrant.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Horse#Asap#The Black Forest#Macy
The Denver Gazette

Two reported missing in wake of Boulder County fires

Two people are still believed to be missing in the wake of the Boulder County fires, a county spokeswoman confirmed Saturday morning. County officials previously said no one was missing after the fires ripped through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Emergency responders received "hundreds of calls" in the last two days about people potentially missing, spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said. They've been working since to pare those down, she said, and only two have been confirmed as of last night.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nearly 1,000 structures confirmed lost in Marshall Fire; three people missing, feared dead

Three people are missing and feared dead in the wake of the Marshall fire, the Boulder County sheriff said Saturday, and nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed, making the blaze by far the most destructive in Colorado history. Two of the three missing persons are in Superior, and the third is in the Marshall area, Sheriff Joe Pelle said. He said the search is likely a recovery one, meaning authorities are looking for remains. The missing people's homes have been destroyed, he said, and cadaver...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Denver Gazette

A resolution for 2022: Embrace the meadowverse | Vince Bzdek

In a backhanded way, Mark Zuckerberg has inspired the perfect New Year’s resolution for 2022. Especially in Colorado. Zuckerberg has renamed his company Meta with the promise of something that might hermetically seal us all even more in our own digital universes and pervade our daily lives far more than the internet already has. He calls it the metaverse.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A tale of a dozen horses saved by a rodeo queen

As homes burned around her, Meghan Rickel threw on her rubber boots and her Carhart Boulder Rodeo Queen jacket and got to work, pulling neighborhood horses from their flaming stomping grounds into waiting trailers. With the help of Boulder’s Mounted Search and Rescue Team, she saved 10 horses before she got to the end of the road in Spanish Hills South, where her own family’s barn was engulfed by a fire so hot it melted the metal fence around it.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Marshall fire victims concerned about frozen pipes

As thousands of homes remain without power or gas within the Marshall fire impact zone, some residents whose homes are still intact are worried about potential damage due to the snow and colder temperatures. Kathy Mihelic of Superior was worried Friday morning that her house might've been destroyed by the...
SUPERIOR, CO
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | 2022 — the year we drop our political dukes?

The first message went out early on Christmas week from Denver: "Merry Christmas, I hope everything is going well." A message came back from Grand Junction: "We’re all sick." The next message: "COVID?" The follow up: "No, the doctor says we don’t have a fever." Then: "Get well!" Next: "I’m in the hospital." Then: "COVID?" Follow up: "Yes." Then: "Are you vaxxed?" Back: "No, Allergic." Next: "I’m hoping for you. Get better." Then: "My doctor says I’m going to die today." Final: "I love you." ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Communities rally to aid Marshall fire victims

LAFAYETTE — Help for those affected by the Marshall fire arrived in Lafayette by noon Friday as people from as far away as Castle Rock drove water and supplies to the Sister Carmen Community Center. “We saw what was going on and banded together to get something going,” said...
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy