Murray, UT

R1 RCM To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get R1 RCM Inc Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:15 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:R1 RCM Inc.Investor Relations:Atif Rahim312.324.5476investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:Natalie Bennet678-585-1206media@r1rcm.com

