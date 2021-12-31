ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Activated Charcoal Products Markets Report 2021-2026

By PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Source (Wood, Coconut Shell, Others), By Application (Personal Care, Medicine, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global activated charcoal products market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand in water treatment and sewage treatment applications, owing to its ability to remove particulate and dissolved impurities.

Additionally, rising population and rapid urbanization in developing countries are contributing to the emergence of several end user industries which utilize water for their productions. This in turn has resulted in water contamination in many countries. Therefore, rapid industrialization is anticipated to fuel the demand for activated charcoal products in wastewater treatment.

Moreover, it is also a cost-effective solution for purifying the air from pollutants such as siloxanes, hydrogen sulfide, and volatile organic compounds. This is anticipated to fuel the market until 2026.

Activated charcoal, also known as activated carbon, is a fine black powder made from bone char, coconut shells, peat, petroleum coke, coal, olive pits or sawdust. Manufacturers make activated charcoal by heating common charcoal in the presence of certain gases at high temperature.

The high temperatures changes its internal structure, reducing the size of its pores and increasing its surface area. The activated charcoal's porous texture has a negative electrical charge, which causes it to attract positively charged molecules, such as toxins and gases.

Global activated charcoal products market is segmented based on source, application, company and region. Based on source, the market can be segmented into wood, coconut shell and others which include petroleum pitch and phenolic resin.

Coconut shell dominated the global activated charcoal products market in 2020 as charcoal products created from coconut shell have the highest hardness when compared with other source type. The manufacturers are always concerned about the quality of raw material as it has direct impact on performance of the product.

Major players operating in the global activated charcoal products market include

  • Kingsford Products Co LLC
  • Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC
  • Gryfskand sp z oo
  • Sagar Activated Charcoal Depot
  • Parkar Activated Charcoal Company
  • NAMCHAR (Pty) Ltd
  • Timber Activated Charcoal Company LLC
  • Duraflame Inc
  • Bricapar SA
  • Maurobera SA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Source:

  • Wood
  • Coconut Shell
  • Others

Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Application:

  • Personal Care
  • Medicine & Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Singapore
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8a1hl

