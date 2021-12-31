Playmaker Announces Resignation Of Wayne Purboo From Board Of Directors

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF) ("Playmaker") has announced that Wayne Purboo has provided his notice of resignation as a director of Playmaker effective today, in order to satisfy the policy requirements of his new employer. Mr. Purboo has been on Playmaker's board of directors since May 31, 2021.

"Wayne joined Playmaker at the beginning of our journey, and he has been an invaluable member of our board to date," said Jordan Gnat, CEO of Playmaker. "His tremendous operating background in media and technology provided a breadth of insight and guidance for the extended teams within our ecosystem. We wish him continued success in all of his future endeavors."

