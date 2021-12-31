ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Playmaker Announces Resignation Of Wayne Purboo From Board Of Directors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSXV: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF) ("Playmaker") has announced that Wayne Purboo has provided his notice of resignation as a director of Playmaker effective today, in order to satisfy the policy requirements of his new employer. Mr. Purboo has been on Playmaker's board of directors since May 31, 2021.

"Wayne joined Playmaker at the beginning of our journey, and he has been an invaluable member of our board to date," said Jordan Gnat, CEO of Playmaker. "His tremendous operating background in media and technology provided a breadth of insight and guidance for the extended teams within our ecosystem. We wish him continued success in all of his future endeavors."

TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE DISCLAIMERNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT PLAYMAKERPlaymaker (TSXV: PMKR; OTCQX: PMKRF) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans. To sign up for Playmaker's Investor Alerts, visit: playmaker.fans/investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211231005118/en/

