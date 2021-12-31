IIROC Trading Resumption - VOL/VOL.WT

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") announced that Robert A. McGuinness, the Company's Vice President -Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has retired effective December 31, 2021. "On Behalf of all my Gold Reserve colleagues and the Board of Directors, I want to extend our appreciation to Bob. I would like to thank and acknowledge Bob's many contributions, outstanding service and valued counsel and his 28 years with the Company. Bob will be missed and we wish him the very best in his retirement," said Rockne J. Timm Chief Executive Officer.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO