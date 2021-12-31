ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIROC Trading Resumption - VOL/VOL.WT

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")("VOL.WT") (formerly Partner Jet Corp.)

TSX-Venture Symbol: VOL/VOL.WT (formerly PJT)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 1/4/2022

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

