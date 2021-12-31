Oklahoma's Ninth Player Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s exodus to the NFL Draft continued on Friday afternoon.

Offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson announced on Twitter his intentions to declare for the draft, joining left guard Marquis Hayes who also declared for the draft on Friday.

“To the coaching staff I would like to thank you for pushing me to reach my full penitential on and off the field every day,” Robinson said. “It was more than football that I’ve learned here. Y’all pushed me to be the best version of myself and how to be a man.

“… Lastly I want to thank the OU fan base. It’s been amazing getting to play for y’all and this team. I appreciate the continuous love and support y’all gave me throughout my career here.”

A three-year starter for the Sooners, Robinson slide out to right tackle after playing a majority of his OU career at right guard.

This season, Robinson was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team by the Associated Press, and was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the Big 12 coaches.

Robinson joins Hayes, Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall and Gabe Brkic as Sooners who have entered the draft since Wednesday night’s Alamo Bowl victory.

Before arriving in San Antonio, Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey and Brian Asamoah also opted to leave Norman and declare for the draft.

