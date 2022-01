For people in need of a holiday meal, there are a few options in the Scottsbluff-Gering area for food and companionship. One such option is the Christmas Dinner in the Valley event at Harvest Valley Church. It began when event coordinator Larry Massie heard sentiments about having a Christmas dinner after the popular Thanksgiving in the Valley feast back in 2003. That first dinner was planned in just a few weeks, and had 80 volunteers and 400 guests.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO