Students at Washington University in St. Louis will start the spring semester taking classes from home as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The university said in a statement Thursday that cases are spiking on campus as well as in the St. Louis region and nationally, prompting the decision to hold classes online only for the first two weeks of the semester. The statement says that “as long as conditions allow,” in-person instruction will begin Jan. 31 and students who live in dorms will be allowed to return on Jan. 28. Hospitals in the St. Louis region on Thursday cited an all-time high for admissions of COVID-19 patients.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO