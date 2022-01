The GBP/USD has bounced back in the past few months. The Bank of England and Federal Reserve have turned hawkish recently. We explain why the pair could rise in January 2022. The British pound (GBP/USD) outperformed other major currencies in 2021 as the UK economy recovered at a faster pace than other comparable economies. The pair ended the year at 1.3531, which was about 4.95% below the highest level in 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO