Ski Report

Porterville Recorder
 1 day ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 8:08a machine groomed 10 - 20 base 18 of 22 trails 82% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p. Four Lakes Snowsports — Opening Soon for Snow Sports. Snowstar Winter Park — Plan to Open 01/03....

www.recorderonline.com

KREX

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

5-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort in a week, more on the way

Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just over five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
COLORADO STATE
State
Iowa State
State
Wyoming State
WOLF

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
The Independent

One killed and five trapped in ski-resort avalanche

A 60 year-old-man was killed and five others trapped when an avalanche hit the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain ski resort, in Washington State.The avalanche hit on Saturday, at around 10.50am, with the people who were caught up in the snow slide skiing in a backcountry area, which had not yet opened for the ski season, the Crystal Mountain resort said in a statement.“Five members of the party were successfully recovered while one member was found unconscious. Resuscitation efforts began at approximately 11:05am, and at 11:15am, after no response, they suspended CPR efforts and waited for Ski Patrol to...
ACCIDENTS
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
TRAVEL
abc27.com

York County ski resort opens for the season

YORK COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Ski Roundtop in York County is officially open for its season. While snow tubing is currently unavailable, skiers and snowboarders were able to hit the slopes on Monday, Dec 27. This year, Roundtop is requiring face coverings in indoor settings, as well as vaccinations for indoor dining.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Eyewitness News

1 dead and 5 rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort

One person died and five others were rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort. A witness reported that six skiers were swept up by the avalanche in the Silver Basin area in the Crystal Mountain backcountry Saturday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said. All six were wearing...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KRQE News 13

Taos Avalanche Center issues high danger warning for Wheeler Peak Wilderness

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning in northern New Mexico on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 7 a.m. that will last until Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. The high danger warning is issued for the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and Columbine Hondo Wilderness above 9,000 feet.
TAOS, NM
iheart.com

Skier Dead After Being 'Fully Buried' By Rocky Mountains Avalanche

A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
ACCIDENTS
TownLift

Deer Valley Resort chairlift evacuated

PARK CITY, Utah — At 2:38 p.m. on Friday, Deer Valley’s Carpenter Express Chairlift experienced a mechanical failure. The Mountain Operations Team was unable to get the chairlift moving again […]
informnny.com

What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Ski industry

VADITO, N.M. — In this week's Celebrate New Mexico, Todd Kurtz is hitting the slopes at Sipapu Ski Resort. Our state's history with skiing is among the oldest in the American west. Watch the video above as Todd Kurtz shows why the ski industry is a big part of...
TRAVEL

