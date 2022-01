As the calendar turns to January, a pair of NFC South rivals will face off on Sunday with far different goals to end the season. The host New Orleans Saints (7-8) have an outside shot at the playoffs as they sit one game out of the postseason but need to leapfrog three teams to qualify. The Carolina Panthers (5-10), on the other hand, have a number of people auditioning to keep their jobs, including head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Sam Darnold.

