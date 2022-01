“Matisse Thybulle is a problem”. You hear that all the time from players and coaches, both on the Sixers and from the opposition. This is typically in reference to his stellar defensive play and the chaos that he can wreak on an opposing team’s offense. And by now it should be obvious to everyone that he is on his way to becoming the most feared perimeter defender in the NBA, so those compliments are well-deserved. However, the fact is that statement also holds a second meaning. As stunning as Thybulle is on defense, that is how weak and limited he is on offense. He is his own yin and yang.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO