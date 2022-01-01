Police arrest teen, woman for shooting at party full of kids in central Fresno

Fresno police have arrested two people, including the alleged shooter who injured a 15-year-old girl at a house party in an Airbnb rental last month.

As booze flowed in the house, strangers started showing up, gunfire rang out, and children scattered in the streets.

The chaos extended throughout the Tower District neighborhood where two other houses were hit by gunfire and two cars sustained damage.

One of the gunshots hit a 15-year-old girl in the abdomen, sending her to the hospital in critical condition.

A month later, Fresno police made two arrests.

"One of those arrestees was a 50-year-old mother of the teenager who hosted that party," said Officer Felipe Uribe of the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say the woman booked the house on Airbnb.

They say she turned away some of the uninvited guests who came as word spread of the underage drinking party.

But as it got out of control, they say she knew about firearms in the home, but never called police, which is why she faces two criminal charges.

"One misdemeanor of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one felony count of child endangerment," Uribe said.

Police also arrested the alleged shooter, a 16-year-old boy, for assault with an assault weapon or machine gun.

Neighbors tell us the violence seems like an aberration in this area, so they're not worried for their own safety.

After the shooting, AirBnB took action.

Police say every clue led them closer to the arrests.

"All this was done with help from the public, witnesses, and evidence at the scene," Uribe said.

The 15-year-old girl who was hit is still in the hospital more than a month later.