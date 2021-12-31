ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Cain Center Coat Sale returns

By Rich Flowers rflowers@athensreview.com
Athens Daily Review
 1 day ago
An annual event that has kept hundreds of people down through the years is returning to the Cain Center.

The Cain Center Coat Sale is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, helping people bundle up for the heart of winter and the February chill.

The sale was once an eagerly anticipated happening, held in the fall, before the Cain Center was closed for renovation.

Those who come out for the sale can get a new coat for as little as $5. The coats come in youth and adult sizes. They’re first-come, first-serve, so it pays to come early.

The Cain Center is partnering with Texas Ragtime to make the coats available. The business donates hundreds of coats for purchase.

The last time the sale was conducted was in November 2016. Organizers knew the Cain Center would be closing for the foreseeable future at the end of the year and there would be a gap in the years the sale could be conducted.

At the 2016 sale, more than 1,200 coats of different styles and sizes were available. There promises to be a big selection again this year.

The Cain Center is a non-profit organization. Money raised in the fundraisers helps keep the doors open, and all of the events taking place each year. The Cain Center is a favorite spot for organizations to hold city and county-wide events, and individuals to use the fitness and sports facilities.

Call 903-677-4430 for information about the sale and other events at the Center.

Athens, TX
