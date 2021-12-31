Podcast: Behind the scenes of that infamous Darren Collison free agent meeting

Grab a coffee, just 4.800 words this time ;-) So here we are, currently playing a lot of blame games. Almost everybody not named LeBron or Austin Reaves is included there. There's different opinions and many of them are extreme. But what most agree upon: the team needs another wing defender who (unlike Stanley Johnson) doesn't hurt the offense. This was apparent even before AD's injury and all the guys being out due to protocols so it should only be a bigger need now. A stretch 5 also seems to find quite some agreement among the needs, as well as giving up a guard or two in return. These trade proposals often include THT, which seems fair to me because his timeline of developing his full potential doesn't fit LeBron's timeline, his non-shooting is a non-fit on the roster and he makes plenty of mistakes on offense, too. There's talent but that talent might be more valuable to a different team. Nunn is another name floating around, one of the new guys who hasn't been in action yet, makes sense. Both guys earn more than the minimum, enabling a larger variety of trades. Other names are mostly just throw-ins in trade proposals.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO