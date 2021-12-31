ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers vs. Jets Week 17 injury report: Jamison Crowder doubtful

By Gary Phillips
 1 day ago
Jets WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a calf injury for New York’s game against the Bucs, while Elijah Moore will not return. The rookie is expected off the COVID-19 list soon, but is still recovering from the quad injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Robert Saleh is “hopeful” that Moore will play in New York’s final game next week.

S Ashtyn Davis, back from the COVID-19 list, is “dealing with other stuff,” according to Saleh. The coach did not elaborate. Elijah Riley is expected to start at safety in his return from a concussion.

Saleh also said the Jets are hoping DE Quinnen Williams, CB Bryce Hall, TE Tyler Kroft and LB LaRoy Reynolds clear COVID protocols by Sunday.

As for the Buccaneers, OLBs Shaquil Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) are out. CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) is doubtful. WR Antonio Brown (ankle), WR Mike Evans (hamstring), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) are all questionable.

