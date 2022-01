Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been around for nearly four years, quietly growing in popularity among serious cryptocurrency investors. NFTs' market capitalization reached more than $7 billion in 2021, up from less than $55 million in January of the same year. Visa, one of the world's largest payment processing networks, bought a few for themselves. Celebrity fans include Stephen Curry, Nick Kroll, Shaquille O'Neal, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Fallon. Sales are now totaling around $1.24 billion every quarter.

