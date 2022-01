One of the best things to seemingly happen to both me and Jennifer Lawrence (in what is now officially last year) is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together. (It’s the hill of fandom shipping I’ll personally like to die on.) Not only is it a timeless early aughts reminder of the “Jenny From The Block” music video era, but it also seems to confirm the romantic movie ideal in real-life that some loves never fade away. But fans weren’t the only one celebrating the iconic 20+ year love story. Again, Jennifer Lawrence was right there with us, and so was Kim Kardashian and (surprisingly) Gwyneth Paltrow. JLo herself put the cherry on the cake by specifically highlighting their relationship while reflecting on her best moments of 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO