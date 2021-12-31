ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Alabama takes a early second quarter 10-3 lead over Cincinnati

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwiSj_0da8Q75d00
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

No. 1 Alabama takes an early second quarter 10-3 lead over No. 4 Cincinnati after Alabama kicker Will Reichard connected on a 26-yard field goal attempt.

The Alabama offense continues to have plenty of success on the ground. Brian Robinson Jr. already has 11 carries for 74 yards in the contest. As a team, the Tide has rushed for 106 yards on 18 attempts.

Bryce Young has only attempted five passes so far connecting on three for 36 yards.

Here is Reichard’s field goal attempt:

