Mississippi State

Missing Mississippi 2-year-old found safe in parking lot miles away from his home

By Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
Authorities said Friday afternoon that a missing 2-year-old Mississippi boy who was subject of an Amber Alert has been found and is safe.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reported that Tylan Herring, who had been reported missing from Bassfield was found safe.

The Hattiesburg American newspaper reported that the boy was found in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Sumrall, more than a dozen miles from where the child was reported as missing.

How the child got to the apartment complex parking lot or if he was even alone when he was located was not immediately clear, the newspaper reported.

The child was reported missing on Thursday evening and volunteers and law enforcement officers searched the area near where he was last seen searching for signs of the boy.

Law enforcement officials said the boy’s disappearance was under investigation, would not elaborate.

DeeDee?Love❤
1d ago

Some one drop this kid off there and change their mind and called the police saying the child is missing he to young to be walking that far along and no one notice this kid walking along no way I can't think any differently about this story I Know for a fact if I saw a child at that age walking along I am going to stop ask questions and call the authorities it's more to this story what a blessing he is safe 😢

Denise Mccoy
17h ago

I am just so thankful that he's safe and wasn't harm,thank the man that seen this baby and called the police and got him to the hospital and got him checked out...May the universe and the ancestors cover him with love and safety ❤🙌

Derrica Baskin
17h ago

Please investigate, because kids needs to be safe.How in the world did this happen,where were the parents or the person responsible for this child who every they was they need some kind of punishment it could be doing community service or made to pay a fine or something.This 2 yrs old shouldn't of been in no park or anywhere without his parents or the person who was suppose to be keeping him safe!!!!

