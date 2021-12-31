ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming World Most-Read Article of 2021: Michael Phelps Analyzes 200 IM of Michael Andrew

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
 1 day ago

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

SwimInfo

Controversy of the Year: Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Swims Fastest Times in the Nation

Controversy of the Year: Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Swims Fastest Times in the Nation. The most heated issue in swimming this year only emerged in the last two months of the year as University of Pennsylvania senior Lia Thomas recorded the fastest times in college swimming in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle as well as an elite performance in the 1650 freestyle. Those performances caused a stir because of Thomas’ stauts as a transgender athlete. She competed for the Penn men’s team for three years before completing the required one year of “testosterone supression treatment” in order to be eligible to compete as a female.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SwimInfo

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’. Three weeks after the Lia Thomas controversy first emerged in the national spotlight, an active athlete has spoken out against the involvement of Thomas in women’s sports. Via her Instagram account, Erika Brown, a member of Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, expressed that biological women are at a disadvantage when racing against transgender women. At the end of her Instagram post, Brown said she hopes her willingness to speak out will lead to others speaking out as well.
SOCIETY
SwimInfo

Splashbacks 2021 – Sept.-Oct.: Fundraising Effort Benefits Brenton Rickard; Katie Ledecky On the Move

Splashbacks 2021 – Sept.-Oct.: Fundraising Effort Benefits Brenton Rickard; Katie Ledecky On the Move. As the excitement over the Olympic Games continued to settle down, Swimming World’s most-read article in 2021 for September and October highlighted the fundraising efforts to support Australian Olympian Brenton Rickard. The Aussie accrued significant legal costs as he battled to clear his name against doping charges that dated back to the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Meanwhile, the decision by Katie Ledecky to relocate her training to Gainesville, Florida was a major attraction.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel Is Unanimous Choice As Swimming World Male Swimmer of the Year

Caeleb Dressel Is Unanimous Choice As World Male Swimmer of the Year. Given the option, Caeleb Dressel would avoid the flashbulbs. He would hop out of the water, his latest scintillating performance registered, and disappear. Such is the personality of the American standout, whose unassuming and measured nature runs counter to the explosiveness he brings to the pool.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Butterfly Cut Hands Caeleb Dressel Swimming World Male World Record of the Year

Butterfly Cut Hands Caeleb Dressel Swimming World Male World Record of the Year. For all the talent owned by Caeleb Dressel, it is not like the American can effortlessly steamroll his competition. That’s not how the sport works. The workload logged by Dressel – in the pool and on dryland – is the driving force to the vast success he has enjoyed. It also helps that Dressel possesses the X-Factor of flourishing under pressure.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Women’s ISL Performance of the Year: Kelsi Dahlia Breaks 100 Fly World Record

Women’s ISL Performance of the Year: Kelsi Dahlia Breaks 100 Fly World Record. In the years following the 2016 Olympics, Kelsi Dahlia became the top American swimmer in the 100 butterfly. She won bronze in the event at the 2017 World Championships, silver at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and gold at the 2018 Short Course World Championships. She was part of two world-record-setting U.S. women’s 400 medley relays, at the 2017 and 2019 Worlds.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Honors 2021: Surge of Inside with Brett Hawke Podcast Has Been Big Positive For Sport

Honors 2021: Surge of Inside with Brett Hawke Podcast Has Been Big Positive For Sport. Since launching his Inside with Brett Hawke Podcast, the eponymous host and two-time Australian Olympian has offered insight into the lives and thinking of some of the biggest names in the sport. With the support of right-hand man Nate Tschohl, Hawke has provided the sport with a regular opportunity to hear from those who make the sport go.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

U.S. Open Qualifier Ross Noble Commits to Harvard

NEW COMMIT: U.S. Open qualifier Ross Noble of Raleigh, North Carolina, has committed and been accepted to Harvard and will arrive on campus in the fall of 2022. “I chose Harvard because of the stellar coaching, amazing team culture and strong history of athletic excellence, in addition to their elite academics. I’m so proud and excited to be a future Harvard swimmer; Go Crimson!”
RALEIGH, NC
SwimInfo

Men’s ISL Performance of the Year: Coleman Stewart Drops Stunning 100 Back World Record

Men’s ISL Performance of the Year: Coleman Stewart Drops Stunning 100 Back World Record. At the start of the 2021 ISL season, many of the world’s top swimmers were just easing back into competition following the Olympic Games, so exceptional times were not expected during the first several matches or perhaps even at all during the regular season. But Coleman Stewart, a 23-year-old from York, Pa., and a former standout at NC State University, showed up to compete right off the bat.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Northwestern Adds Two More for 2023 From Audrey J-Cheng, Amy Pan

NEW COMMIT: Northwestern University has picked up two more verbal commitments for the fall of 2023 from Los Altos, Calif. native Audrey J-Cheng and Amy Pan of Farmington Hills, Mich. She will join Maggie Papanicholas, Maggie Belbot, Lexi Greenhawt, May Peterson, and Sydney Smith as a member of the Wildcats’...
COLLEGES
SwimInfo

Swimming World January 2022 Presents – Ariarne Titmus: Swimming Toward Greatness – Available Now!

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. In this issue of Swimming World, read about Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She bested Katie Ledecky for the second time this past summer at the Tokyo Olympics, and now has her sights set on achieving even more challenging goals… in Paris. Also featured are the 2021 Athletes of the Year for diving, artistic swimming, water polo, and paralympics; The Top 5 Stories of 2021; The greatest world records in history; The 2021 World and American Record Progression; Remembering San Francisco’s Sutro Baths; Nutrition- bone broth as a home remedy; Before the Beep with University of Minnesota’s Max McHugh; Optimal stroke cycle for butterfly and freestyle; College swim coaches describe how COVID-19 has affected their sport; Special Sets with Letitia Sim of TNT Swimming; Q&A with Sarasota Sharks coach Brent Arckey; How They Train with Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant; Dryside training for the new year; The art of swimming; Up & Comer Texas Nadadores’ Maximus Williamson; and much more!
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

NCSA Champion Madison Smith Verbally Commits to Michigan

NEW COMMIT: The University of Michigan has received its fifth verbal commitment for the 2023-24 season and beyond from U.S. Open qualifier Madison Smith of Brookeville, Maryland. She will join Hannah Bellard, Anna Boemer, Taylor Morris, and Mattea Sokolow as a member of the Wolverines’ Class of 2027. Regarding...
MICHIGAN STATE
SwimInfo

New Year’s Resolutions: What the Swimming World Interns Are Chasing in 2022

New Year’s Resolutions: What the Swimming World Interns Are Chasing in 2022. One of the main traditions associated with the flip of the calendar is establishing New Year’s resolutions to follow for the 365 days ahead. These resolutions can be wide-ranging, sometimes focused on health and fitness, or as simple as reading a specific number of books during the year. Heading into 2022, we asked our Swimming World journalism interns to reveal – if they wanted – their swimming-specific New Year’s resolutions for the coming year. Here is what they said.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Swimming into the New Year: Resolutions That Will Lead to Success

Swimming into the New Year: Resolutions to Garner Success. Any point in the year is a good time to pinpoint some habits to better your swimming, but with the new year quickly approaching, it’s a great time to center your swimming habits. To become a better swimmer, one must ensure they focus on both the small and large aspects of the sport. From continually completing clean flip turns to getting enough sleep, being in tune with healthy swim habits allows you to become a more accomplished swimmer.
SWIMMING & SURFING

