Swimming World Most-Read Article of 2021: Michael Phelps Analyzes 200 IM of Michael Andrew

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. In this issue of Swimming World, read about Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She bested Katie Ledecky for the second time this past summer at the Tokyo Olympics, and now has her sights set on achieving even more challenging goals… in Paris. Also featured are the 2021 Athletes of the Year for diving, artistic swimming, water polo, and paralympics; The Top 5 Stories of 2021; The greatest world records in history; The 2021 World and American Record Progression; Remembering San Francisco’s Sutro Baths; Nutrition- bone broth as a home remedy; Before the Beep with University of Minnesota’s Max McHugh; Optimal stroke cycle for butterfly and freestyle; College swim coaches describe how COVID-19 has affected their sport; Special Sets with Letitia Sim of TNT Swimming; Q&A with Sarasota Sharks coach Brent Arckey; How They Train with Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant; Dryside training for the new year; The art of swimming; Up & Comer Texas Nadadores’ Maximus Williamson; and much more!

