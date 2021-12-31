ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Watch: Chris Mack, Samuell Williamson Preview Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 1 day ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Taking to the court for the first time in 11 days, the Louisville men's was able to get back to their winning ways against Wake Forest, winning to the tune of 73-69 in their ACC home opener.

Not only was it a game where the Cardinals emerged victorious, but it was one where the offense took a noticeable step forward Louisville got to the free throw line 34 times for 25 makes, and shot 12-25 from the field and 6-12 on three point attempts in the second half.

"It's just about finding the right balance," forward Samuell Williamson said. 'We want to shoot a lot of threes, but we want we want to get the ball in the lane first. The percentages show that the more you get the ball in the paint, the higher the clip guys tend to shoot from from the outside. I definitely think as a team we want to play inside out."

Now, Louisville fixes their eyes on Georgia Tech for their first game of the new year. The Yellow Jackets might be 6-5 and coming off of a COVID pause of their own, but do pose a viable threat. At 21.0 points per game, guard Michael Devoe not only leads the ACC in scoring, but is 10th in D1.

"He's really smart, extremely confident. He's adept at staying on the perimeter, getting in the lane, shot faking and using his body. Just really knows how to play," head coach Chris Mack said. "They run a lot of Princeton action that we have to be alert to. We have to be responsive to their back cuts and who's coming to the ball, and they'll change their defenses up. That's going to be a big challenge for our team."

Prior to the matchup, Mack and Williamson took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Wake Forest, previewed the upcoming game against Georgia Tech, and more.

Below are their videos from their press conferences:

Head Coach Chris Mack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLnqs_0da8NYCS00

Forward Samuell Williamson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVT4o_0da8NYCS00

(Photo of Michael Devoe, Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

