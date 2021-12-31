ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Court: Family of police shooting victim may get video, 911 tape

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says the lawyer for the family of a Burlington woman shot and killed by a police officer in January 2015 may seek the release of police car dashboard camera video and any unreleased 911 call audio.

The decision is a partial victory for the family of Autumn Steele and open records advocates because it allows them to pursue getting additional information about the shooting that they’ve been fighting to obtain for over six years.

Iowa laws going into effect January 1, 2022

The case involves the shooting of Steele by Jesse Hill, a Burlington police officer.

The case now goes back to a state court judge for hearings on the release of the material.

