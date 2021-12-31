Wine Grape Growers Take Leap To Make Fine Wines In A Spanish Wine Region Dominated By Icons

Worldwide Wines launched the first Port-based ready-to-drink offering in Connecticut from Croft, one of the oldest and most distinguished Port houses. The new Croft Pink Port & Tonic canned cocktail offers flavors of ripe strawberry, raspberry, cherry and citrus mixed with tonic water at 5.5% ABV. Served chilled or over ice from its 100% recyclable packaging, Croft Pink Port & Tonic is sold in 250-ml cans, 4-packs. “Croft’s rich heritage and history spanning over four centuries has inspired us to maintain a pioneering spirit,” said Adrian Bridge, Managing Director, Taylor Fladgate. “By releasing the world’s first-ever rosé Port, and now first rosé Port cocktail, we continue to innovate and bring versatile, refined options to the market that have the future in mind while staying rooted in tradition.” Croft was established in Portugal in 1588, producing from Quinta da Roêda, one of the finest estates in the Douro Valley. In September 2001, Croft became part of The Fladgate Partnership, the family-run group which also includes the famous Taylor’s and Fonseca Port houses. David Guimaraens, Technical Director and Head Winemaker, The Fladgate Partnership, said of the offering, “By combining Croft Pink with the perfect amount of proprietary tonic, the result is a delicious cocktail, bursting with character that will surprise and delight even people who are not familiar with this outstanding Port.”

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO