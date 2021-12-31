ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine Grape Growers Take Leap To Make Fine Wines In A Spanish Wine Region Dominated By Icons

By Cathrine Todd
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Crouched down near the ground, a sharp pain went up his knees and lower back as weathered hands reached out to old grape vines, around 50 years old, to harvest the few bunches of concentrated Tempranillo grape bunches that looked like they hung on a skeleton of a bush plant with...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 10 Best Boxed Wines to Buy Instead of Bottles

If you’ve got an aversion to boxed wine, we’re about to change that. You may have dabbled in boxed wine in your youth when drinking was more about quantity than quality, but we promise, delicious boxed wine actually exists. Hell, the best boxed wine available in 2021 is much more sophisticated than the cheap wine boxes and Franzia you may have imbibed in the past — and might even be better than some of the bottles you’re drinking now. There’s often a taboo around boxed wine given its large capacity, lower price point and lack of glass bottle. But when you...
DRINKS
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
The Independent

10 best ports for a taste of the Portuguese wine: From vintage ruby to tawny

Few will remember 2021 as a vintage year, so perhaps we’d be forgiven for investigating places where vintage years have been celebrated – such as Portugal’s Douro Valley. For it’s here, in serried terraces that the grapes that go towards making one of the world’s greatest fortified wines, port, are grown.Vintage ruby ports, with their deep and rich fruit flavours, produced during a declared “vintage” year mature in the bottle and are often at their best and most mellow 20 years or so after bottling.Tawny ports, lighter in hue and slightly nuttier in flavour, are matured in oak casks for 10,...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Franco
abc11.com

Today's popular wine grapes all descended from 1st domesticated variety

This is an Inside Science story. Many of the varieties of grapes used in today's wines are hundreds of years old. Genetic analysis shows that although these vines were first cultivated in Western Europe, new research confirms that every popular wine grape shares an ancestor. All of today's well-known varieties descended from the first domesticated grapes, which were developed and grown in western Asia about 4,000 years ago, according to research recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
DRINKS
New Scientist

European wine grapes have their genetic roots in western Asia

Grapes used to make common European wines may have originated from grapevines that were first domesticated in the South Caucasus region of western Asia. As these domesticated grapes dispersed westwards during the Greek and Roman times, they interbred with local European wild populations, which helped the wine grapes adapt to different European climates.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Californians Head to this New York Wine Region to ‘Stay Creative’

Paul Hobbs, who has spent the past four decades hopscotching hemispheres to consult with winegrowers, owns and makes wine at his own label in Sebastopol, California, and in 2011, he set his eyes on the Finger Lakes. “I grew up in Niagara County,” Hobbs says of his New York State...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Wine#White Wine#Orange Wine#Fine Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Tempranillo
theava.com

AV Wine News

The local wine association forgot to send us the announcement of their Feb. 19-20 Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Weekend, but 2022 marks the 15th year of the Big White Wine Weekend featuring the Valley’s “Alsatian and sparkling roots.”. These Alsatian roots are known for being grown in...
BOONVILLE, CA
vinepair.com

All About Chianti: The Lifestyle, the Region, and the Wine

Few wines embody a location the way Chianti embodies Tuscany. When opening a bottle of Chianti DOCG wine, one can practically see vine-covered yellow villas overlooking a Tuscan vineyard that stretches the length of the horizon. The dry red wine is as timeless to Tuscany as olive oil is to Italian cuisine. 2022 is the year to revisit this iconic wine. Wine lovers living in New York City and Houston have the opportunity to sample the best bottles from the region at upcoming VinePair events in January. If you have never tried Chianti, they are the perfect events to introduce your palate to the world-famous Italian wine. For others, it is as simple as grabbing a bottle of your favorite Chianti, uncorking it, and appreciating the region, wine, and lifestyle that is Chianti.
DRINKS
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Pét-Nat

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Make your new year sparkle

As wine professionals, we are often asked what our desert island bottle is. Many tipplers are surprised that the answer is so often sparkling. Effervescent wines bring about joy, whether you’re at a wedding, celebrating a victory or just have a Tuesday off – bubbles evoke a sense of fun and festivity.  To start the […] The post Women + Wine: Make your new year sparkle appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DRINKS
yoursun.com

Make Napa Valley-style mulled wine for the holidays

Whether you call it glögg, gluhwein or mulled wine, this aromatic sipper is a holiday classic and a great winter warmer. If you're looking for a good how-to, CK Mondavi and Family winery, the fourth generation of Napa Valley winemakers, is sharing their favorite recipe, created by Derek Kwong of Barkeep SF, for Mondavi Mulled Red Wine.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Worldwide Wines Offers First Port RTD From Iconic Brand

Worldwide Wines launched the first Port-based ready-to-drink offering in Connecticut from Croft, one of the oldest and most distinguished Port houses. The new Croft Pink Port & Tonic canned cocktail offers flavors of ripe strawberry, raspberry, cherry and citrus mixed with tonic water at 5.5% ABV. Served chilled or over ice from its 100% recyclable packaging, Croft Pink Port & Tonic is sold in 250-ml cans, 4-packs. “Croft’s rich heritage and history spanning over four centuries has inspired us to maintain a pioneering spirit,” said Adrian Bridge, Managing Director, Taylor Fladgate. “By releasing the world’s first-ever rosé Port, and now first rosé Port cocktail, we continue to innovate and bring versatile, refined options to the market that have the future in mind while staying rooted in tradition.” Croft was established in Portugal in 1588, producing from Quinta da Roêda, one of the finest estates in the Douro Valley. In September 2001, Croft became part of The Fladgate Partnership, the family-run group which also includes the famous Taylor’s and Fonseca Port houses. David Guimaraens, Technical Director and Head Winemaker, The Fladgate Partnership, said of the offering, “By combining Croft Pink with the perfect amount of proprietary tonic, the result is a delicious cocktail, bursting with character that will surprise and delight even people who are not familiar with this outstanding Port.”
DRINKS
Thrillist

Alcohol-Removed Wine Is More Than Just Grape Juice

While zero-proof spirits and aperitifs soared from the get-go, alcohol-free wine has taken a bit longer to catch up. That’s because many of the wines in this category lack the body and aroma of traditional wine, resulting in a drink that tastes much like grape juice. But there are plenty of stand-out options, and thanks to a few highly curated shops like NYC’s Boisson, you can save yourself the guesswork.
DRINKS
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy