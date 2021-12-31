Nicki Minaj Gifts Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

Beyoncé took to the gram last night and blessed us with pics of her and her husband Jay-Z on what appears to be a date night. The billionaire couple has managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding their private lives which includes social media, so when they do share visuals, the fans lose their minds, the shots are shared around the world and every frame is dissected. And after taking one look at Bey’s outfit that is exactly what we did. Besides the love for her husband that she clearing showed in the shots which included a boomerang of them intimately hugging, kissing, and laughing, Beyonce clearing was feeling her outfit as she gave us a glimpse of every detail of her look. The singer, entertainer, mom, and wife, posed in the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket which is currently out of stock on Gucci’s website but is listed at $13K. Including the $11,800 bag in a shape of a heart from the Gucci Aria Collectin by Alessandro Michele. Dissected. The Hacker Project is available to shop online at Balenciaga.com and Gucci.com.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO