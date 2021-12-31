ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Gifts Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

By Chronicle Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj was in the giving spirit, this Christmas, and sent Gizelle Bryant’s three daughters, Adore, Angel and Grace Bryant, their first Gucci bags. Nicki and Gizelle clearly formed a special bond at the Real Housewives Of Potomac...

Nicki Minaj
