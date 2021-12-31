Glenn: America WILL regret falling down ANOTHER slippery slope
Life happens in slow progressions; a nation doesn’t turn to darkness overnight, and Glenn tells a story from World War II that proves it....960weli.iheart.com
In 1936 Hitler and Germany hosted the Summer Olympics. Three years later, Hitler and the Nazis invaded Austria and Poland to initiate World War II. Fast forward to today. Xi and China are hosting the Winter Olympics in 2022. China has removed Hong Kong's sovereignty, is building islands and military bases in the South China Sea, and claimed it as their territorial waters, is building military bases on Pacific islands, is threatening Taiwan with war, has heavy influence in Africa and South America, has built up their Cyber War capabilities, has built up their Navy and is spreading Communist propaganda in the US. Biden is weak and is appeasing Xi like Neville Chamberlin appeased Hitler. If history repeats itself, like I believe it will, Xi will wait until after the Olympics to move on Taiwan and the West. This is all part of the Global reset, as we feminize our Military, worry about Climate Change, Racial justice and Transvestite rights. SMFH
That is very true. That grand extortion they call "reparations" played a detremental part in German history, leading to the worst inflation they ever knew and that was before Hitler took control. Treaty of Versailles forced the nation to pay reparations for the war and hobbled some of its main industries. The Weimar Republic dealt with its financial problems through deficit spending and printing lots of money, and inflation took off. Prices quadrupled every month, on average, for almost a year and a half between 1922 and 1923. Historians blame the skyrocketing prices for destabilizing the democratically elected. Then the government was under Nazi control until the end of WW 2.
As the UN's 2030 Agenda states. , " it is necessary for the US to retreat as a world superpower so Global Governance can rise up in it's place "That is in the preamble signed by 193 Nations - - including Pope Francis, on September 15 , 2015
