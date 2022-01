The Health Secretary has told people they may have to “wait a little bit longer” for PCR testing as the system comes under “significant pressure” amid surging levels of coronavirus infections.With Scotland reporting a record of almost 16,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday – the highest daily total in the pandemic so far – Humza Yousaf warned that the testing system does “not have an infinite capacity”.Only a “very few” slots for PCR testing were available in Scotland on Wednesday, according to the UK Government website.Amid such pressure, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said some slots are now being prioritised for...

