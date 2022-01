Yesterday, director Matt Reeves revealed a new The Batman motion poster inspired by the upcoming film's villain, The Riddler. The motion poster pointed fans towards the website rataalada.com, a part of the film's viral marketing. There, players can "play a game" with The Riddler. Answer three of his riddles correctly (The answers are "street," "Batman," and "laws") and unlock a prize. That prize is a look at Gotham City Police Department sketches of Batman, who is still in the early days of his campaign against crime. The sketches likely represent how the police are still trying to wrap their heads around the vigilante's existence and activities. You can take a look at the police sketches below.

