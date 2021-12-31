WhereIsRon trends in US as DeSantis’ Twitter feed features old photographs

Covid cases in Florida - like many other US states - are currently soaring.

Now some people are asking: Where’s the governor?

The hashtag #WhereIsRon began trending on Friday as some accused him of going missing. State senator Shevrin Jones tweeted: “Counties are overwhelmed w/ lines that stretch for miles, @GovRonDeSantis said FL will not open state-run testing sites… It’s every man/woman for themselves because leadership is missing in action.”

DeSantis last spoke to the media about the virus on December 17, and the chatter over his whereabouts escalated after a recent images posted to his Twitter account were images taken days ago. Indy100 reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment.

His office has, however, shared official schedules showing meetings he’s attended over the past few days, and his spokesperson Christina Pushaw tweeted that as a family man “it’s not surprising if he wants to take a few days off at Christmas to spend time with his family, especially as his wife is battling cancer.”

But it’s the photos on his Twitter feed that have caused a partial stir.

DeSantis’ account shared a photo on December 28 which was reportedly taken 12 days prior.

And on Thursday, DeSantis’ Twitter account posted a photo of him visiting Bagelicious Deli & Bakery in Ocala, Florida.

But Occupy Democrats’ executive director Grant Stern then pointed to a Facebook post by Bagelicious Deli & Bakery on December 17 that displayed the same photo.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but speculate the governor’s whereabouts.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, who is running for governor as a Democrat, said that she didn’t know where DeSantis was.

Fried said that he “cancelled” their “cabinet meeting in the middle of December” and that she hasn’t seen him since December 17.

“Local counties and state commissioners are having to stand up testing sites. We have five-hour lines in Miami-Dade County, and he’s nowhere to be found.”