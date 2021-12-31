ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Task Force 'Disappointed' Over Governor Not Extending Power to Fight Omicron

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, said he would let the COVID emergency order, which was in effect for almost two years,...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Missouri Board Moves To Discipline Galloway For Hawley Audit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An accounting oversight board is trying to discipline Missouri’s Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway over a critical audit of Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley. The Board of Accountancy alleges that Galloway’s office violated privacy rights in an audit of Hawley during his time as state attorney general. Galloway is also a certified public accountant. The 2020 audit of Hawley includes interviews with some of his staff. The Board of Accountancy says the auditor can only disclose the finished audit reports and not other evidence. Galloway’s office has already sued the board for previously threatening to discipline her over the audit.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX 2

Missouri reaches medical marijuana milestone

MISSOURI — Barely a year after medical marijuana went on sale in Missouri, the industry has reached a big milestone. The state Department of Health and Senior Services reports sales have passed the $200 million mark. Official sales kicked off 14 months ago. To date, more than 158,000 patients are approved to buy medical marijuana, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Omicron variant found in Mid-Missouri

Omicron, the highly-contagious COVID-19 variant, has been found in Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and other Missouri cities through wastewater surveillance, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Omicron variant found in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KSDK

'No longer a need for a state of emergency': Gov. Parson will allow COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he will not renew the state's state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic, which will expire Friday. "Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Parson said in a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#Legislature#Omicron#Covid#Missouri Task Force#Republican#Non Covid#The Mayo Clinic
St. Joseph Post

Omicron has spread across much of Missouri, new data shows

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant has spread across much of Missouri, wastewater testing data released Friday shows. The variant has now been detected at low levels in 15 of the 63 test locations, including in St Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City, Columbia, Branson, St. Joseph, Union, Clinton, Warrensburg and Fulton, said Jeff Wenzel, who oversees the wastewater surveillance program for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Federal Government Mad At Missouri Over Local Gun Controls

In the wake of the ATF raid and charges filed for Osage Beach Arms Dealer Jim Skelton, the Federal Government is now sounding an alarm about guns at Missouri. Federal authorities argue that new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws is hampering efforts to protect the public.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Experts warn of 'perfect storm' in Missouri as cases jump

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- New cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are surging throughout Missouri, and health leaders are warning of an approaching "perfect storm" if more people don't get vaccinated and take other precautions. Missouri is now seeing a seven-day average of daily new cases of more than 3,000. The...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WMDT.com

Gov. John Carney to issue State of Emergency Jan. 3rd

DELAWARE — Governor John Carney has announced that the state of Delaware will go into a state of emergency effective January 3rd to combat the winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The mandate will allow the state additional flexibility to respond to the winter surge of COVID-19. Also,...
DELAWARE STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
75K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy