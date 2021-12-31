LSU Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price is moving on to the next phase of his football career. The junior back announced on social media he will begin preparing for the 2022 NFL draft.

Davis-Price was the bell cow of this LSU running attack in 2021, rushing for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns for the purple and gold. He joins linebacker Damone Clark and defensive lineman Neil Farrell as the third veteran to start preparing for the draft and foregoing the Texas Bowl.

Coming into the season, it was expected that Davis-Price would share duties with John Emery in the backfield but immediately stepped into a more prominent role when Emery was deemed ineligible. The junior started the season slow but really finished strong, particularly against Florida when he rushed for a program record 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Part of a national championship team as a true freshman in 2019, Davis-Price was a complementary piece to the offense in each of his first two seasons.

With Davis-Price now departing, it sets up freshmen Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin and Kevontre Bradford to handle the ball carrier duties against Kansas State. It'll be an opportunity for Brian Kelly to also see where this backfield lies heading into the offseason.