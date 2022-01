The Nissan GT-R is a modern masterpiece but were it not for the brilliance of the Skyline GT-Rs that came before it, Nissan may have peaked with its Z cars. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but hordes of enthusiasts have been attracted to the brand because of the turbocharged icon that came to be known as Godzilla. Skyline GT-Rs are now among the most expensive import tuner cars you can get, yet the people who buy them are not typically collectors who store these beauties in garages for years on end; they drive their cars. Nissan recognizes the adoration it has garnered and is always looking to cater to fans of the AWD beast with its Nismo Heritage Parts program, and now that program has been expanded to include titanium exhausts. Epic.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO