Public Safety

Trey Songz Accused Of Being A 'Rapist' By New Orleans Gator Basketball Star Dylan Gonzalez

By Kyle Eustice
HipHopDX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Songz and his relationships with women aren’t exactly fairytales. He was accused of sexual assault by a woman who attended a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s home on Miami’s Star Island in January 2020 and faced another sexual assault claim last November that allegedly took place at The Cosmopolitan...

hiphopdx.com

Tinamarie Santiago
19h ago

Another R Kelly, no wonder why Trey Songs been so quiet 🤔🤔🤔 Whats done in the dark, always comes to light.

