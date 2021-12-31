Incoming NYPD commissioner makes experienced picks for chief of department, 1st deputy commissioner

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Friday who will take the helm of first deputy commissioner and chief of department — both of whom are NYPD vets.

Inspector Edward Caban has been named as the department's first deputy commissioner, while Chief Kenneth Corey will become chief of department.

Sewell is set to become the next commissioner of the department with Dermot Shea retiring as the year ends and a new mayoral administration comes in. She'll be the first female NYPD commissioner.

Sewell hailed the duo’s combined six decades of policing experience, and that the choices meant, “New Yorkers will know that the NYPD will be ready as always to keep them safe on Day 1 of the new administration.”

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by incoming Commissioner Sewell as her first deputy commissioner,” Caban said. “Throughout my career, I have sought to forge relationships with communities in order to build trust so that we could more effectively fight crime, and I will take that same approach as we seek to rid our city of shootings, subway attacks, hate crimes, and other public safety challenges that threaten New Yorkers and our way of life.”

Caban started out as an officer with the NYPD in 1991 in the South Bronx, and was promoted to lieutenant in 1999. The St. John’s University grad and Bronx native was promoted to captain in 2005. He served as adjutant of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North and was promoted to Inspector.

He will become the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the NYPD with his latest promotion.

Kenneth Corey Photo credit NYPD

Meanwhile, Corey most recently served as Chief of Training, which is behind the implementation of programs for recruits, civilian employees and more.

“The Chief of Department has broad responsibilities but top among them are leading the Department’s crime-fighting efforts and ensuring that effective policing is solidly linked with community engagement,” said Corey. “I now look forward to using [experience as Chief of Training] to help lead our department at this critical moment for our city.”

Before his most recent role, Corey was Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island for three years, where NYPD officials said the borough saw a 50% drop in shootings during that time.

The Brooklyn native was Commanding Officer of the First Deputy Commissioner Office under William Bratton. He became a cadet in 1988 and has held multiple executive roles. He is also an adjunct professor at St. John’s.

Incoming Commissioner Sewell comes to the NYPD after serving as Nassau County's Chief of Detectives.