Eviction filings are rising as millions of Americans are being forced from their homes months after lawmakers allowed the federally imposed eviction moratorium to expire. The federal eviction ban, along with other state and federal laws imposed during the height of the pandemic, was a lifeline for those that lost income and couldn’t afford to pay housing costs when an overload of COVID-19 cases forced Americans to stay home in 2020.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO