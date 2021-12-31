Winterhawks win tight game at Everett

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

Winterhawks 7, Silvertips 6, SO — Portland let a two-goal, third-period lead slip away, but recovered later to win in a shootout at Everett.

Goalie Dante Giannuzzi made three saves in the shootout, and Gabe Klassen's lone goal proved to be the game-winner.

Six different players scored goals for Portland (16-11-3-1, 36 points). Kyle Chyzowski had a goal and three assists.

Alex Swetlikoff had two goals for Everett (23-6-2-2, 50 points), which put 57 shots on Giannuzzi.

Oregon men 79, Utah 66 — Oregon rallied in the second half to beat the visiting Utes, outscoring them 50-31 after halftime.

The backcourt of Will Richardson and Jacob Young combined for 48 points — Richardson 26, Young 22 — and hit a combined eight 3-pointers. Oregon shot .556 from the floor (.526 3-pointers, 10 of 19). The Ducks shot better from the field than at the free-throw line (.529, 9 of 17).

Oregon moved to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Utah is 8-6 and 1-3.

Canucks 5, Kraken 2 — Visiting Vancouver scored three third-period goals to beat Seattle (10-19-4). Calle Jarnkrok and Will Borgen scored for the Kraken.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

Lakers 139, Trail Blazers 106 — It wasn't a game at any time, as LeBron James and Los Angeles routed Damian Lillard and Portland in Los Angeles.

The Blazers were 10-8 at one point this season, but have lost 14 of their past 17 games to finish 2021 at 13-22 (2-13 on road).

They play their next four games at Moda Center, starting at 7 p.m. Monday against Atlanta.

James had 43 points and 14 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Malik Monk had 18 points and Carmelo Anthony. The Lakers shot .548 and made 19 of 41 3-pointers (.450).

The Blazers were playing without seven players and coach Chauncey Billups, who are all in health and safety protocols, as well as CJ McCollum, who hasn't returned, yet, from his collapsed lung. Ben McLemore had 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Lillard had 18 points.

Winterhawks 2, Thunderbirds 0 — In its annual New Year's Eve game against rival Seattle, Portland rode the play of goaltender Dante Giannuzzi, who made 19 saves, and Marcus Nguyen (on a penalty shot) and James Stefan scored third-period goals at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Portland is 15-11-3-1 (34 points). Seattle is 19-9-3-0 (41 points).

New coach — Another Billups has joined the Blazers.

Rodney Billups, the younger brother of coach Chauncey Billups, has been hired as an assistant coach.

Billups, 38, previously served as a scout for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was head coach at the University of Denver (2016-21); he's a former collegiate player for Denver. He's also worked for Tad Boyle at University of Colorado.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

OSU men 88, Utah 76 — Jarod Lucas scored 25 points as the Beavers (3-10, 1-2 Pac-12) notched their first league win against the Utes (8-5, 1-2) at Gill Coliseum.

Warith Alatishe added 16 points. The Beavers shot .557 from the field, and made 6 of 12 3-pointers. All five starters scored in double figures.

David Jenkins Jr. had 22 points for Utah.

Eastern Washington 63, PSU men 58 — At Viking Pavilion, Steele Venters scored 20 points and Angelo Allegri added 19 for the Eagles. Khalid Thomas had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Vikings (3-8, 2-1 Big Sky).

Blazers' Simons out — The Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons and recently signed Brandon Williams have been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Blazers had seven players, and coach Chauncey Billups, in the protocols. The Blazers announced that Ben McLemore and Dennis Smith Jr. would be available for Friday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers after being in protocols. So, they still have seven players in protocols.

Flames 6, Kraken 4 —Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist as visiting Calgary beat Seattle (10-18-4) in NHL play. Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists.

Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and two assists each for the Kraken.

With the game tied 4-4, the Flames scored two late third-period goals by Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

Hawks postponed — Wednesday's Portland-Tri-City Western Hockey League game has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries with goaltenders from both teams. Information about rescheduled date for the game will come at a later date.

The WHL doesn't provide comment or information about individual players in regards to COVID-19.

The Hawks are scheduled to play host to rival Seattle at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Friday, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Thorns' Bixby re-signed — The Portland Thorns have signed goalkeeper Bella Bixby to a three-year contract.

Bixby, from Milwaukie, was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team in her first regular season as a starter. The 2022 season will be her fifth with the team.

She had nine shutouts and appeared in 16 games last season.

"Bella's leadership on and off the field is integral to the core of this team," said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. "She is a part of our long-term vision for the club, and keeping Bella in her hometown remains a priority of ours."

"Bella is a young and talented goalkeeper that has a very high ceiling," Thorns FC goalkeeper coach Nadine Angerer said "A key part of a strong spine, she is calm and composed under pressure with a strong ability to read the game and make smart decisions, while her character has made a positive impact inside the locker room."

Flyers 3, Kraken 2, OT — Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime as Philadelphia topped host Seattle. James van Riemsdyk scored twice for the Flyers. Yanni Gourde and Jeremy Lauzon scored for Seattle (10-17-4).

Seager retires — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement after 11 years. He had career highs of 35 homers and 101 RBIs in 2021.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

Winterhawks 9, Americans 2 — Portland erupted for nine goals in the Western Hockey League win over Tri-City at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Jack O'Brien had two goals. Gabe Klassen had a goal and three assists. Thirteen players had points.

The Hawks (14-11-3-1) and Ams (9-14-4-0) play again Wednesday night in Tri-City.

The Hawks acquired goalie Taylor Gauthier from Prince George, sending Jonas Brondberg to the Cougars.

Blazers sign Perry — Portland has signed its fourth replacement player to a 10-day contract via the NBA's Hardship Exception. Forward/center Reggie Perry played for Toronto's Raptors 905 team in the NBA G League. He played 26 games for Brooklyn last season.

The Blazers have seven players in the league's health and safety protocols, and CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) has not returned. Coach Chauncey Billups is also in health and safety protocols.

They play Utah at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moda Center.

Ducks hire Klemm — Oregon has hired Adrian Klemm as offensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach. He most recently coached offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers; he has also coached at UCLA.

The Ducks play Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday.

New coach Dan Lanning, meanwhile, will be serving as defensive coordinator — his old job — when Georgia plays Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals Friday. One would assume, if the Bulldogs win, he'd be leading Georgia's defense in the national championship game against either Alabama or Cincinnati.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.