FRUITLAND - The Fruitland Police Department with the assistance of the Idaho State Police and the FBI continue to search for missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. According to an update from the Fruitland Police Department, over the last few weeks search efforts have included more ground searches in a remote forested area north of Weiser, ID. Investigators continue to work every lead that comes in. To date, the number of leads investigators have received has risen to 738.

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO