Penn State football did not have enough gas in the tank to finish the season strong against Arkansas. short-handed in the 2022 Outback Bowl, Penn State fell 24-10 and was shut out in the second half of the game on Saturday at noon. The central storyline coming into the game is that Penn State is without five starters on defense, four of which are in the front seven. Hear how Penn State adjusted on the BWI Live show.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO