Basketball

Top Plays: Watch Kentucky's Highlights From The High Point Win

 1 day ago
Kentucky did it again, another blowout victory, now the fourth in a row. If you weren’t able to see...

gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Everything John Calipari Said about Kentucky’s Win

Kentucky extended their winning streak to four games with a 92-48 win vs. High Point Friday afternoon at Rupp Arena. The win improved the Wildcats to 11-2 on the season with the win, as they now enter a long stretch of SEC play that begins at LSU Tuesday night. Below...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. High Point game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the High point Panthers at 12:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online at WatchESPN. Today’s game will be a pretty special moment for Kentucky fans all around. Not only are the Cats playing their best basketball this season, but they’re welcoming back beloved former head coach Tubby Smith to Rupp Arena, as he’ll have his own jersey raised into the rafters today. That ceremony begins at 11:40 am ET. You can watch it below.
WATCH: John Calipari's Post-High Point Press Conference

John Calipari patiently waited for Tubby Smith to have his postgame press conference moment before he took the stage in underground Rupp Arena. Once Smith answered all of his questions (and told Larry Vaught to get a haircut), Calipari welcomed questions about Kentucky’s performance in Friday’s win over High Point.
Detroit News

Watch: Highlights from Michigan-Georgia in the Orange Bowl

Follow along with highlights as No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Michigan finds the end zone on pass from McCarthy to Anthony. Michigan dials up its own big play. Another big play for Georgia's James Cook. Erick All...
FanSided

Michigan State Basketball: 3 observations from sluggish win over High Point

Michigan State basketball came out flat in the early stages and continued that play until the final 10 minutes against High Point. From slow, sluggish start to finishing strong, this was a painful Michigan State basketball game to watch for 30 out of the 40 minutes. The Spartans needed to use all 40 minutes to escape with a win against the Panthers of High Point.
KTSM

UTEP grabs first C-USA win of season, 56-55, over Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas – Elina Arike flirted a double-double (13 points, eight rebounds) while Teal Battle added 13 points – including late clutch free throws –  and seven boards to help the UTEP women’s basketball team post a thrilling 56-55 victory over perennial Conference USA power Middle Tennessee to ring in the New Year in style […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Virginia

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 74-69 loss to Virginia on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse Virginia Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Virginia shoots 63% in second half, beats...
