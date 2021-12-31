Top Plays: Watch Kentucky's Highlights From The High Point Win

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the High point Panthers at 12:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online at WatchESPN. Today’s game will be a pretty special moment for Kentucky fans all around. Not only are the Cats playing their best basketball this season, but they’re welcoming back beloved former head coach Tubby Smith to Rupp Arena, as he’ll have his own jersey raised into the rafters today. That ceremony begins at 11:40 am ET. You can watch it below.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO